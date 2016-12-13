Laguna Blanca Girls Beat Coast Union, 1-0

Girls Soccer

Freshman goalie Natalie McCaffery made a several saves in the first 10 minutes and Jules Bernard scored on a free kick in the 25th minute, lifting Laguna Blanca to a 1-0 win at Coast Union in Cambria on Tuesday night.

Pisci Abrego was taken down to the left of the penalty area, resulting in a free kick from a tight angle. Bernard stepped up and curled her shot over the goalkeeper.

The Owls couldn't finish several chances in the second half to give themselves some breathing room.

Coast Union threatened in the final minutes "with a pair of corner kick that made our hearts skip a beat, but we held strong," said Owls coach Kevin Shertzer.

Shertzer praised the defensive work of Emma Raith and the play of Sophia Fay in the middle.

"With a number of players returning from injuries, I’m very happy with where our team currently is in our development," said Shertzer.

The Owls are back on the field Wednesday, hosting rival Cate.

