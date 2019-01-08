Laguna Blanca Girls Beaten By Dunn, 3-1

Girls Soccer

Dunn scored three unanswered goals and beat Laguna Blanca, 3-1, in a non-league girls soccer game on Tuesday.

The Earwigs scored in the fifth minute and added two more goals in the second half.

"A third goal by them strangely jumpstarted us," said Laguna coach Kevin Shertzer. "We responded quickly with a goal of our own."

Bea Lujan played the ball toward the middle, Julia Guglielmo picked it up and unleashed a tremendous shot that sailed into the top corner of the net, said Shertzer.

The coach praised Guglielmo for her work ethic and tenacity up top. "She was our main source of pressure on Dunn and she was unlucky not to notch more goals," he said.

The Owls play next at Coast Union on Saturday.