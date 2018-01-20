Laguna Blanca Girls Blank Midland in Condor League Opener

Girls Soccer

Laguna Blanca peppered Midland's goal early and often and took a 5-0 victory in the Condor League girls soccer opener on Saturday.

After being denied by Midland's goalkeeper in the first 20 minutes, Bea Lujan broke through for Laguna Blanca. She intercepted an errant goal kick, beat two defenders and slammed the ball into the net from close range.

The Owls put together a nice sequence for their second goal. Tiffany Yabsley threw the ball into Julia Guglielmo, who flicked it to the back post, where Kelly Bickett finished for her 11th goal of the season.

Guglielmo fed a cross to Pisci Abrego for a goal and Bickett scored again off a cross from Lujan.

Maggie Newell and Julia Fay were standouts on defense, said coach Kevin Shertzer.

