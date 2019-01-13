Laguna Blanca Girls Can’t Find Net, Fall 2-0 at Coast Union

Girls Soccer

The Laguna Blanca girls soccer team lost 2-0 on a muddy, sloppy, wet field at Coasst Union in Cambria on Saturday.

The Owls missed several early opportunties to take the lead only to have Coast Union finish a chance on a counterattack.

"No problem, we can easily come back from this," coach Kevin Shertzer said. "And pound on the doorstep we did for the rest of the half."

But Laguna couldn't get the ball past Coast Union's goalkeeper

"Their goalkeeper seemed to have a magnetic field of her own. Everything we threw at her she did a remarkable job of catching, deflecting, or getting something on it," said Shertzer.

Coast Union scored its second goal in the 60th minute.

Shertzer noted that last season Coast Union was the first team it played after the fire and mudslides in Montecito and Carpinteria.

"They did an amazing gesture of raising money for our community and it created a special bond between our two squads," he said. "We brought them a tasty treat and a giant card as a reunion gift and presented it to them after the game. We took a joint team picture and it was a reminder of the community and support that this game can build."