Laguna Blanca Girls Escape With 2-1 Win Over Bishop Diego

Girls Soccer

Pisci Abrego had a goal and an assist to lift Laguna Blanca to a 2-1 girls soccer win over Bishop Diego in a Frontier League-opening match on Thursday.

Bishop took a 1-0 lead on a corner kick and almost scored again. But Laguna Blanca goalkeeper Natalie McCaffery came up big, stepping off her line to take on the Cardinal attacker one on one and blocking the shot with her foot.

"If Bishop had scored at that point, it would have been a one-two punch in quick succession, which could have been devastating to our psyche in the game," said Laguna Blanca coach Kevin Shertzer.

The Owls picked up their play in the second half and scored twice.

"The girls responded fantastically and we started to put more pressure on them immediately," said Shertzer.

Abrego tied the score when Bishop's defender missed her pass back to her keeper. She stole the ball and put it away.

The game went back and forth, with both teams coming close to scoring multiple times.

With 10 minutes left, Laguna Blanca's Bea Lujan played the ball wide to Abrego, who quickly centered the ball to Julia Guglielmo.

"The ball was bouncing and the keeper came out to make a play, but Julia scooped it over her head. For what seemed like an eternity, the ball hung in the air. I actually thought it was going over, but it dropped right in," said Shertzer.

Shertzer called Lujan his player of the game.

"While involved in the second goal, she was everywhere on the field. She was a potent weapon in attack, and when we needed to close the game out, she was our go to." he said.

Shertzer also praised the play of Katherine Monroy and Maggie Newell.