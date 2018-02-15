Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 7:23 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 
Girls Soccer

Laguna Blanca Girls Lose a Playoff Heartbreaker Against Thacher in OT, 2-1

A header on goal by Laguna Blanca's Ruth Beckmen (white uniform at left) is cleared away by Thacher defender Reyna Kleemeier. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)
A header on goal by Laguna Blanca’s Ruth Beckmen (white uniform at left) is cleared away by Thacher defender Reyna Kleemeier. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | February 15, 2018 | 8:54 p.m.

A second Laguna Blanca goal was denied by two posts, and it came back to haunt the Owls as they fell 2-1 against Thacher in overtime in the CIF-SS Division 7 girls soccer playoffs on Thursday in Hope Ranch.

Ahead 1-0 on a Kelly Bickett goal in the first half, the Owls appeared to have a second goal in the bag only to see Sophia Fay's shot hit one goalpost and deflect off the other before bouncing back into play. 

"All of this off of square posts," said a disbelieving Laguna coach Kevin Shertzer. "Everyone on the pitch stood for a second as the reality of what just occurred sank in, and it was their keeper who reacted first and pounced on the ball.  We were less than an inch from going up 2-0."

Thacher responded from its good fortune by scoring on a corner kick to tie the match at 1-1.

Laguna owned the majority of the possession in the second half, as Thacher played for counterattacks.

"We had a number of opportunities that were very very close," Shertzer said. "Kelly Bickett had a header cleared off the line, Ruth Beckmen hit the post with a header of her own, and we had a penalty appeal turned down when Sophia Fay was crushed going up for a head ball in the box."

The game went into overtime. The Owls had first crack at a golden goal but they were unable to convert on a free kick that bounced around in the penalty area.

Thacher scored the game winner three minutes into the five-minute extra period, poking a ball into the net during a scramble in front.

"It was a tough way to end the season on a game which I thought we were the better team, but I have to give a tip of the hat to Thacher, who played hard, stuck in the game, and made their opportunities count," said a disappointed Shertzer. 

He praised the defense and long throws of Tiffany Yabsley and the goalkeeping of Brooklyn Kinsler.

"All in all, it wasn’t our day. Soccer can be a cruel game sometimes and tonight we are feeling that sting," Shertzer said. "We are graduating a special group of girls with the close of this tumultuous year and my heart goes out to them.  They gave everything they had in this game, and it just wasn’t to be."

