Laguna Blanca Girls Roll to First-Round CIF Soccer Win

Girls Soccer

Goalkeeper Brooklyn Kinsler made a critical save in the last minute of the first half, and Laguna Blanca pulled away with three goals in the second half to beat Lancaster-Desert Christian, 5-1, in a CIF Division 6 girls soccer first-round playoff game on Thursday at Laguna.

It was the Owls' first CIF playoff win in several years, and it advances them to the second round on Tuesday.

With Laguna leading 2-0, Desert Christian cracked a shot on goal from just outside the 18-yard box.

"Their player ripped a shot that Brooklyn Kinsler, our keeper, was able to get the slightest touch on and direct it wide for a corner," coach Kevin Shertzer said. "It was an important moment of the match as she didn’t have much to do throughout the half. Going into the half two up is much different than 2-1, and her alertness in goal kept the momentum for us."

Sophia Fay ran on to a through ball from Kelly Bickett, dribbled around the goalkeeper and scored to make it 3-0 in the 60th minute.

Desert Christian got on the board by converting a penalty kick and started pressuring the Laguna Blanca defense.

Alex Koke got the momentum back for the Owls by cracking a shot into the upper corner of the goal for a 4-1 lead. Margaux Murphy assisted. Five minutes later, Koke scored her second goal off a nice pass from Julia Guglielmo.

Murphy opened the scoring for Laguna off a Bickett cross. The Owls made it 2-0 when Guglielmo redirected a corner kick to Aura Carlson for the finish.