Soccer

Laguna Blanca Girls Secure Playoff Spot; Cate Boys, Carpinteria Girls Lose

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | January 28, 2019 | 8:44 p.m.

The combination of Julia Guglielmo and Bea Lujan was magic for the Laguna Blanca girls soccer team, as they accounted for three goals in a 4-2 Frontier League victory over Villanova on Monday that secured a CIF playoff spot for the Owls.

Guglielmo fed Lujan for both goals in a 2-0 first half.

In the second half, Lujan hit a through pass to Guglielmo for a breakaway finish and a 3-0 lead. 

Villanova countered with a goal and then gave up an own goal on a communcation breakdown on back pass to the goalkeeper. The Wildcats added their second goal on a long-range shot.

Laguna Blanca plays Wednesday and Thursday against Santa Clara with a chances to finish in second place.

Cate Boys Lose to Foothill Tech

The Rams conceded a goal in the 18th minute and struggled to find the back of the net in the Tri-Valley League match.

"This was a tough loss," coach Peter Mack said. "We came out strong and energetic and then reverted to some of our old bad habits. As soon as we stopped playing through our midfield, we became much easier to defend."

The Rams created chances.

"We just couldn't finish. As frustrating as it is, we just have to keep at it, knowing that sooner or later it will pay off," said Mack.

The Rams (5-7-2, 2-4-1) are home Wednesday against Grace Brethren.

Carpinteria Girls Blanked by Hueneme

The Carpinteria girls soccer team dropped a Citrus Coast League game to Hueneme, 4-0.

"We struggled from the start in a lot of ways," said coach Charles Bryant.

The Warriors (2-16-2, 0-8-1) play at Santa Paula on Wednesday.

