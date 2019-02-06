Laguna Blanca Girls Soccer Beaten By Jurupa Valley

Girls Soccer

Laguna Blanca held a strong Jurupa Valley team scoreless in the first half before the home squad erupted for three goals early in the second half and eliminated the Owls, 3-0, from the CIF-SS Division 6 girls soccer playoffs on Wednesday.

"We were able to hold them off for the first half," Laguna coach Kevin Shertzer said. "Natalie McCaffery in goal made a couple of key saves and our defense of Katherine Monroy, Julia Guglielmo, and Pisci Abrego really put in a shift."

The defenders made clutch plays to deny Jurupa Valley.

"We used up two of our nine lives on chances I thought were in, only to have one of these players make a last second touch," said Shertzer.

Jurupa Valley broke loose 2 1/2 minutes into the second half, scoring off a crossing ball to the back post. It added a second goal 10 minutes later and scored a third goal five minutes after the second.