Laguna Blanca Girls Soccer Hosts Thacher in CIF Playoff Opener

Girls Soccer

Condor League girls soccer champion Laguna Blanca drew a former league rival for the first round of the CIF playoffs this week.

The Owls (8-2) will host Thacher (7-4-1) in a first-round game in Division 7 on Thursday at 3 p.m. Thacher is the No. 3 team from the Frontier League.

San Marcos (4-4-6), the Channel League runner-up, travels to Marmonte League-champion Oaks Christian (15-2-2) for a first-round game in Division 2 on Thursday.

Carpinteria plays a wild-card game in Division 6, traveling to Alverno Heights Academy on Tuesday. The winner plays at Montebello (18-3-2) on Thursday.

In Division 4, Los Padres League-champion Santa Ynez (16-1-1) hosts wild-card survivor Brentwood or Burbank, while Lompoc (12-5-1, LPL runner-up) plays at Gabrielino (13-3-4) in Division 5.

