Girls Soccer

Laguna Blanca Girls Soccer Ousted on Penalty Kicks

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | February 21, 2017 | 7:37 p.m.

Laguna Blanca lost in a penalty-kick shootout against Lennox Academy and was eliminated from the CIF-Southern Section Division 7 girls soccer playoffs, 2-1, on Tuesday at El Camino College in Torrance.

"It was an exciting game, with both teams playing fair and hard soccer," said Laguna coach Kevin Shertzer.

Lennox took a 1-0 lead 10 minutes into the second half, scoring after a 40-yard free kick bounced around in the Laguna Blanca penalty area. The Owls had controlled possession up to that point.

Laguna fought to get the equalizer and was rewarded with a penalty kick with four minutes left in regulation. Kelly Bickett stepped up and calmly converted the spot kick.

The Owls played well defensively, with Julie Guglielmo shutting down Lennox's talented forward. 

"She did a fantastic job of shutting down this excellent player," said coach Kevin Shertzer.

Laguna was the more aggressive team in the two 10-minute overtime periods

"Once again we were on the attack, but their defense was solid. We had 4 or 5 moments where the ball was bouncing around the penalty box but we were unable to score," said Shertzer

In the shootout, Laguna goalie Brooklyn Kinsler saved two shots. "But our shooting sights were mis-aligned on the other end," said Shertzer.

"It’s always hard to end a season, but our girls, while sad, left everything on the field," he added. "Our effort tonight left us feeling good about our performance and without regret.  Soccer can be a cruel game.  I did feel we were the better team on the night, but when it comes down to penalty kicks, it really is a toss of the coin."

