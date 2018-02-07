Laguna Blanca Girls Soccer Riding High Heading Into CIF Playoffs

Girls Soccer

Laguna Blanca tuned up for the girls soccer postseason by blanking Dunn 4-0 to finish Condor League play undefeated.

The Owls used some nice combination work to score their first goal in the third minute of play. Bea Lujan collected a throw in, beat her mark and played the ball into the middle to Julia Guglielmo. Guglielmo fed the ball to Kelly Bickett who found herself alone in the box and calmly tucked the ball into the corner of the net.

Ten minutes later, Sophia Fay played the ball wide to Pisci Abrego who took one touch and hit a low, well-placed ball into the net. Bickett set up Fay for the third goal moments later.

Kendall White fed Bickett for her second of the match in the second half.

"We now begin to look toward the post-season tournament," coach Kevin Shertzer said. "And with the skill and tenacity we have on this team, we hope to make a run for our first CIF title in girls soccer."