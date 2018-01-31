Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 1:09 pm | Fair with Haze 67º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Prep Roundup

Laguna Blanca Girls Soccer Wins; Cate Girls Basketball, Carpinteria Water Polo Suffer Defeats

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | January 31, 2018 | 7:28 p.m.

Margaux Murphy got her head on the ball in a crowded 18-yard box and scored the first goal for the Rams in a 4-0 Condor League girls soccer victory over Oak Grove on Wednesday

"Margaux’s subsequent shot surprised everyone as the ball nestled in the corner," said Laguna coach Kevin Shertzer.

Oak Grove's goalkeeper kept it a 1-0 game until the final 10 minutes when Sophia Fay scored three goals.

Summer Wang played a solid defensive game, said Shertzer. "She showed maturity and strength in dealing with their attack."

The Owls are 3-0 in league play and play Ojai Valley School on Saturday.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Fillmore 53, Cate 35

The Cate girls basketball struggled Wednesday night in a 53-35 Frontier League loss at Fillmore.

"With injuries and sickness plaguing the team, we did not put forth our best effort in the first quarter of the game," coach Amy Venditta said."

The Rams were outscored 16-2 and never recovered. They played better in the second quarter but still trailed, 34-17.

Maya Blattberg scored 12 points and Lily Zanze and Elle Smith each had seven for Cate.

Cate plays Grace Brethren at home on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
 

Providence Girls 52, Garden St. Academy 5

The Patriots got 18 points and 11 rebounds from Bella Madrigal in the Condor League win. Mikaela Torres added 10 points.

GIRLS WATER POLO

Nordhoff 7, Carpinteria 6

Goalie Kate Gay made 18 saves, including a penalty shot, but the Warriors fell short in the Tri-Valley League game.

Sadie Mead and Cassidy Hajducko scored three and two goals, respectively, and Mead had a team-leading 7 steals.

Earlier in the week, Carpinteria suffered an 18-5 loss to a strong Foothill Tech team. Mead and Jessica Cruz each scored two goals.

The Warriors conclude league play Wednesday at Malibu.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 