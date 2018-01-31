Laguna Blanca Girls Soccer Wins; Cate Girls Basketball, Carpinteria Water Polo Suffer Defeats

Prep Roundup

Margaux Murphy got her head on the ball in a crowded 18-yard box and scored the first goal for the Rams in a 4-0 Condor League girls soccer victory over Oak Grove on Wednesday

"Margaux’s subsequent shot surprised everyone as the ball nestled in the corner," said Laguna coach Kevin Shertzer.

Oak Grove's goalkeeper kept it a 1-0 game until the final 10 minutes when Sophia Fay scored three goals.

Summer Wang played a solid defensive game, said Shertzer. "She showed maturity and strength in dealing with their attack."

The Owls are 3-0 in league play and play Ojai Valley School on Saturday.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Fillmore 53, Cate 35

The Cate girls basketball struggled Wednesday night in a 53-35 Frontier League loss at Fillmore.

"With injuries and sickness plaguing the team, we did not put forth our best effort in the first quarter of the game," coach Amy Venditta said."

The Rams were outscored 16-2 and never recovered. They played better in the second quarter but still trailed, 34-17.

Maya Blattberg scored 12 points and Lily Zanze and Elle Smith each had seven for Cate.

Cate plays Grace Brethren at home on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.



Providence Girls 52, Garden St. Academy 5

The Patriots got 18 points and 11 rebounds from Bella Madrigal in the Condor League win. Mikaela Torres added 10 points.

GIRLS WATER POLO

Nordhoff 7, Carpinteria 6

Goalie Kate Gay made 18 saves, including a penalty shot, but the Warriors fell short in the Tri-Valley League game.

Sadie Mead and Cassidy Hajducko scored three and two goals, respectively, and Mead had a team-leading 7 steals.

Earlier in the week, Carpinteria suffered an 18-5 loss to a strong Foothill Tech team. Mead and Jessica Cruz each scored two goals.

The Warriors conclude league play Wednesday at Malibu.

