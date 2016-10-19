Cross Country
Laguna Blanca Girls Take 2nd at Condor League Meet
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor
| October 19, 2016 | 6:24 p.m.
Aura Carlson and Priscilla Abrego finished tied for third place, leading Laguna Blanca's girls cross country team to second place in a Condor League meet Wednesday at Besant HIll in Ojai.
On the boys side, the Owls didn't field a full team, but two runners finished in the top 10. Junior Clay Rodgers finished fourth and freshman Kai Nakamura came in ninth.
Next up is a the league championships on Nov. 2 at Midland.
