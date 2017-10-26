Laguna Blanca Girls Tennis Captures Condor League Title

Tennis

Laguna Blanca clinched the outright Condor League girls tennis title with a convincing 14-4 win at Coast Union on Wednesday.

Katherine Monroy swept her three singles matches without losing a game, and Hannah Miller and Brooklyn Kinsler each won two sets.

In doubles, Julies Bernard and Sophie Henderson moved up to No. 1 and went 3-0 on the day Lily Holbrook and Giovanna Alavrez played together for the first time and won two sets, losing only to Coast Union's No. 1 team, 6-4. Lucy Cao and Sophia Bakaev also won two sets.

The Owls, who finished 6-0 in league, now set their sights on their first CIF playoff experience in six years. The pairings come out Monday.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.