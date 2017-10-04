Tennis
Laguna Blanca Girls Tennis Goes Unbeaten Vs. Fillmore
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | October 4, 2017 | 12:29 a.m.
Giovanna Alvarez and Lucy Cao shined for Laguna Blanca's tennis team in an 18-0 win over Fillmore.
Alvarez played at No. 1 and showed solid strokes and great serving to go 3-0, said coach Rob Cowell.
Cao filled in at the No. 3 spot and pulled out a 6-4 win over Fillmore's No. 2 player and then blanked the Flashes' top player, 6-0.
Fillmore is in its second year as a program, according to Cowell.
