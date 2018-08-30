Laguna Blanca Girls Tennis Starts Season With a Win

Laguna Blana defeated Dunn 13-5 in the girls tennis opener for both teams on Thursday.
Freshman singles players Madeline Nicks and Lauren Neubauer went 3-0 and 2-1, respectively, "with performances well beyond their years," said coach Rob Cowell.
In doubles, the team of Ava Rice and Grace Fitzpatrick went 2-0 and their subs Julianna Seymour and Paloma McKean won the third match. Nina Wolff and Vivian Hu went 3-0 for the Owls, winning their second set in a tiebreaker. Phoebe Stein and Nafisah Fathima went 2-1.