Laguna Blanca Girls Tennis Wins First-Round Playoff Thriller on Total Games

Tennis

Laguna Blanca pulled out a dramatic first-round win over La Mirada in the CIF Division 5 girls team tennis playoffs on Wednesday, with the Owls winning 88-69 on games after a 9-9 tie in sets.

Laguna Blanca won four sets in the third round of play to even the set score.

Giovanna Alvarez scored a clutch 6-2 victory at No. 3 singles and the No. 2 doubles team of Jules Bernard and Sophie Henderson rallied from 3-4 down to scratch out a 6-4 win and tie the score.

"The overwhelming team support helped turn the tide of the match," Laguna coach Rob Cowell said of the doubles victory.

Katherine Monroy and MacKenzie Kinsella got the Owls off to a great start by sweeping their singles sets. Monroy didn't lose a game and Kinsella lost only four games.

The No. 1 doubles team of Hannah Miller and Mia Waters scored an important win in the second round to cut La Mirada's advantage to 7-5. That set up the dramatic final round.

"This was a win for each player in Laguna's starting line," Cowell said. "Monroy's three 6-0 victories and Kinsella only dropping four games laid the ground work. Lucy Cao and Brooklyn Kinsler played a heartbreaking loss that added six more points for the Owls even in defeat; they were down 2-5 in the match. Tiffany Yabsley at number three singles battled to 5-7 against a difficult La Mirada number two."

Laguna Blanca won a coin flip will host top-seeded Maranatha in the second round on Friday at 3 p.m.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.