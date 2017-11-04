Laguna Blanca Girls Volleyball Eliminated in CIF Div. 5 Quarterfinals

Girls Volleyball

Loss to No. 4 seed Sonora marks end of an incredible run by group of seniors

An incredible era of girls volleyball at Laguna Blanca came to an end on Saturday night at Merovick Gym.

Six seniors who made the playoffs as freshmen, won a CIF-Southern Section title and finished as CIF State runners-up as sophomores and reached the section semifinals and regional quarterfinals as juniors, had their careers come to close in a Division 5 quarterfinal match.

Fourth-seeded Sonora played well in all phases of the game and swept the Owls, 31-29, 25-18, 25-23.

“This senior class has won a lot of games and I tell you what, I’m extremely proud of their efforts,” Laguna coach Jason Donnelly said. “Up until that last point, we were battling.”

The four-year core of Kelly Bickett, Caylin Zimmerman, Laurel Kujan, Kendall White, Sophia Fay and Julia Fay gave it their all against a strong opponent.

The Owls (27-4) ran up against a team that had size, served tough, played great defense, was terrific in transition and put balls away from all three front-row positions.

“We didn’t play our best tonight and credit to Sonora, that’s a pretty good team,” Donnelly said. “They forced us to do things we don’t do often. Most of those long rallies we win handily; they were right there neck and neck with us.”

Sonora coach Andrew Johnson was obviously pleased how his team performed.

“I thought our team played really well,” he said, “We battled, especially in the first game… both teams went back and forth.”

The teams went toe-to-toe in a terrific first set.

Maddie Walker of Laguna Blanca was serving for the set at 24-23, but Sonora middle Arianna Gonzalez put a ball away to even the score. Zimmerman slammed an inside set for another set point (25-24), but Katelyn Popoff answered for the Raiders and followed with a service ace to put the visitors ahead at set point.

A Sonora hitting error from the back row knotted the score at 26, but Gonzalez delivered again from the middle for a 27-26 advantage.

A service error brought the Owls even at 27-all. Then Julia Fay put down a bump set from her sister Sophia to give Laguna the advantage.

Sonora tied it at 28 on a kill by Sophia Kane from the right side and took a 29-28 lead on a big hit from Aija Mines.

Laurel Kujan sided out for the Owls before Sonora responded with dump by setter Natasha Desatoff.

On the next play, middle Maddy Felix of the Raiders was blocked but stayed with the play and smartly tipped the ball over Laguna’s blockers for the winning point.

“That was huge,” Johnson said of winning the exhausting first set. “It was a big game for us and a tough one for Laguna Blanca to be on the losing end. Both teams deserved to win that game.

“The win carried us into the next game. It really provided a big boost."

The hitting of Popoff and the serving of libero Alexa Rivera carried Sonora to seven straight points to start the second set.

Popoff led the 27-3 Raiders with 16 kills, Gonzalez put down 12 and had eight blocks and Mines had 10 kills.

Kujan helped Laguna Blanca work its way back into the game. She finished with a team-high 17 kills and Zimmerman had 14.

The Owls pulled to 13-11 when Zimmerman put away an overpass.

But Sonora responded with three straight points — a kill from Desatoff, a block by Gonzalez and a deep shot by Popoff after three Raider blocks — to go ahead 16-11.

Said Donnelly: “It was probably an even match (defensively). We did not pass as well as we’ve been passing and their serves weren’t anything we hadn’t seen before. We were out of system a little more. We got a little predictable and they’re big enough to not allow us to get kills.”

The Raiders’ steady play prevented the Owls from making another comeback.

“A big strength of our team is our defense, and we were able to get the ball to the setter and set up our attack,” Johnson said. “And even if we’re out of system, our libero jumps in and really keeps us in the play on offense.”

Rivera led the Sonora defense with 14 digs.

Sophia Fay had 21 digs and Bickett added 16 to lead Laguna Blanca's defense. Bickett also dished out 29 assists.

The teams traded runs of points in the third set. Sonora went up 5-0 only to have Laguna Blanca go on a seven-point run.

The Owls took an 11-8 lead before the Raiders went on a four-point run. Setter Desatoff fed Popoff for all four points.

“Number 10 is good, she can play,” said Donnelly of Popoff. “We had a good game plan to stop her, but she’s a really good player.”

The score was tied at 19 when Sonora’s Rivera went on a key serving run to put the Raiders closer to a trip to the semifinals.

Down 24-20, the Owls went to Kujan and she delivered a couple of kills.

But Sonora finished off Laguna Blanca on a stuff block by Kane.

“It’s been a really special season. We just stepped up and found a way to get it done,” said Johnson, who noted that Sonora won its first league title since 1985. “And now we’re trying to do something that’s really special.”

For Laguna Blanca, it’s been a special four years with the core group of seniors.

“This is one of the best teams I’ve ever coached,” Donnelly said. “From August 15 (the first day of practice) to today, how they’ve grown and how they’ve matured.

“They left it all on the floor and that’s all we really ask. They left it on the floor tonight.”

And through their entire careers.

