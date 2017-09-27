Laguna Blanca Girls Volleyball Holds at No. 4 in Division 6 Poll

CIF Polls

Laguna Blanca, which is coming off a pair of wins against a top-5 Oaks Christian team at Cate’s Mesa Mixer last weekend, remained at No. 4 in the latest Division 5 girls volleyball poll released by the CIF-Southern Section.

The Owls are 18-3 after beating Oaks Christian, the No. 4 team in Division 4, in pool play and the tournament championship match.

La Reina of Thousand Oaks holds on to the No. 1 ranking in Division 5, followed by St. Paul and Alta Loma.

In Division 6, Templeton is top ranked and Grace Brethren is No 10; Malibu dropped to No. 2 in Division 8 and Villanova Prep is fourth in Division 9.

In boys water polo, Righetti and Dos Pueblos are Nos. 4-5, respectively, in Division 3; Santa Ynez is tied for fifth with Cerritos in Division 4 while Foothill Tech is No. 1 and Cabrillo No. 3 in Division 5.

In girls tennis, Dos Pueblos is ninth in Division 2 and Carpinteria is No. 9 in Division 3.

The San Marcos boys are ranked ninth in the Division 2 cross country poll. The only other county team ranked is the Orcutt Academy girls at No. 5 in Division 5.