Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 6:05 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
CIF Polls

Laguna Blanca Girls Volleyball Holds at No. 4 in Division 6 Poll

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | September 27, 2017 | 2:02 p.m.

Laguna Blanca, which is coming off a pair of wins against a top-5 Oaks Christian team at Cate’s Mesa Mixer last weekend, remained at No. 4 in the latest Division 5 girls volleyball poll released by the CIF-Southern Section.

The Owls are 18-3 after beating Oaks Christian, the No. 4 team in Division 4, in pool play and the tournament championship match.

La Reina of Thousand Oaks holds on to the No. 1 ranking in Division 5, followed by St. Paul and Alta Loma.

In Division 6, Templeton is top ranked and Grace Brethren is No 10; Malibu dropped to No. 2 in Division 8 and Villanova Prep is fourth in Division 9.

In boys water polo, Righetti and Dos Pueblos are Nos. 4-5, respectively, in Division 3; Santa Ynez is tied for fifth with Cerritos in Division 4 while Foothill Tech is No. 1 and Cabrillo No. 3 in Division 5.

In girls tennis, Dos Pueblos is ninth in Division 2 and Carpinteria is No. 9 in Division 3.

The San Marcos boys are ranked ninth in the Division 2 cross country poll. The only other county team ranked is the Orcutt Academy girls at No. 5 in Division 5.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 