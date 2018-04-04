Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 12:57 pm | Overcast with Haze 58º

 
 
 
 
Laguna Blanca Girls Volleyball Is No. 4 in CIF-SS Division 5 Poll

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | September 12, 2017 | 8:11 a.m.

Laguna Blanca is ranked fourth in this week’s CIF-Southern Section Division 5 girls volleyball poll. 

The Owls are coming off a fifth-place finish in the Division 2 bracket at the Dave Mohs Memorial Tournament in Orange County, where they competed against much larger schools.

“Our kids just don’t care,” coach Jason Donnelly said about playing against bigger schools and taller players. “They’re ultra competitive, they understand the big picture and they’re willing to do what they need to do to try and get better every day.”

The Owls host Division 2 San Marcos on Thursday.

Santa Barbara received votes in Division 3.

Several area schools earned top rankings in their respective divisions: Oak Park in Division 4, La Reina (Division 5), Templeton (Division 6), Foothill Tech (Division 7), Malibu (Division 8) and Villanova (Division 9). Westlake is No. 2 in Division 2.

In boys water polo, Santa Barbara is listed among the top 20 teams in the combined Division 1-2 poll. A power-ranking system and a committee will determine the top 8 for the Division 1 playoffs at the end of the regular season. The remaining teams will be placed in Division 2.

Dos Pueblos, which went 3-2 in the Santa Barbara Invitational, is No. 2 in Division 3 and Righetti is No. 4.

Santa Ynez is tied for third with Walnut and Cerritos in the Division 4 water polo poll. 

Cabrillo is the top-ranked team in Division 6.

In the girls tennis rankings, Dos Pueblos is No. 8 and Santa Barbara No. 9 in the Division 2 poll. Carpinteria is seventh in Division 3.

Ventura’s boys cross country team is ranked second in Division 2 and the Cougars are No, 8 in the girls rankings. 

Ventura’s Foothill Tech is No. 1 in girls and fourth in boys in Division 4, Thacher is ranked third in the Division 5 boys poll.

 

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

