Girls Volleyball

Laguna Blanca Girls Volleyball Places 5th at Dave Mohs Tournament

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | September 9, 2017 | 5:30 p.m.

Laguna Blanca stepped up in competition this weekend by playing in the Dave Mohs Memorial Tournament in Orange County and finished a respectable fifth place.

Laurel Kujan, shown in a game last season, pounded 40 kills in five matches for Laguna Blanca at the Dave Mohs Memorial Tournament. (Noozhawk file photo)

Playing in Division 2, the Owls went 2-1 in pool play and finished in second place. They fell against La Habra (25-21, 25-20) and defeated Wilson (25-16, 25-23) and Troy (25-23, 28-26). In the playoffs, they beat Stockdale in the first round (25-21, 18-25, 16-14) and lost to Palos Verdes (25-20, 25-17) in the quarterfinals.

"From the first match throughout this weekend, we really grew as a team and played some of our best volleyball of this early season," Laguna assistant Kat Niksto said. "A lot of young players got some valuable experience. Natalie McCaffery played some of her best volleyball to date."

Veteran players Laurel Kujan was an offensive force, blasting a tournament total of 40 kills and picking up 26 digs.

Setter Kelly Bickett showed some firepower as she delivered 24 kills. She dished out 54 assists and had 40 digs.

Maddie Walker handed out 54 assists, made 40 digs and served six aces. Sophia Fay was the defensive leader with 61 digs and had a 2.2 serve-receive average. Julia Fay added 25 digs and 17 kills.

"Kelly Bickett took some big swings on the weekend," Niksto said. "Maddie Walker stepped up her defensive game big time, and Sophia Fay's steady serve receive all weekend allowed us to stay in system and move the ball around on offense."

The Owls take on Channel League school San Marcos on Thursday at home. Last season, the Owls beat all three local Channel League schools: San Marcos, Santa Barbara and Dos Pueblos.


Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

