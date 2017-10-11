Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 9:06 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 
Prep Roundup

Laguna Blanca Girls Win Condor League Cross Country Meet

Owls beat Dunn in girls tennis

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | October 11, 2017 | 7:38 p.m.

Laguna Blanca's girls took four of the top five spots and won the Condor League cross country meet on its home course Wednesday.

Aura Carlson took first place on the 3-mile course in 24:38. She was followed by Pisci Abrego (23:39) and Daisy Finefrock (25:13), while Julia Guglielmo came in fifth in 26:16.

The Owls scored 27 points to beat Midland (36), Ojai Valley (75) and Besant Hill (112).

Midland dominated the boys race, sweeping the top four places en route to 19 points. Providence was second with 75 followed by Dunn (81), Besant Hill (95), Laguna Blanca (104) and Ojai Valley (118).

Freshman Will Goddard took first place for Midland in 18:01 and his twin brother, Ziggy, was 12 seconds behind in third.

Adam King was the top runner for Providence in sixth place with a time of 18:42. Clay Rodgers finished 10th for Laguna Blanca in 19:05
 

GIRLS TENNIS

Laguna Blanca swept nine doubles sets en route to a 9-4 Condor League girls tennis win over Dunn on Wednesday.

Dunn swept the four singles sets that were played, as both teams were short a third singles player.

Laguna's No. 1 team of MacKenzie Kinsella and Rose Houglet dropped only game in their doubles sweep. The teams of Nina Wolff-Vivian Hu and Sophia Bakaev-Elizabeth Bisno also went 3-0.

Coast Union 9, Providence 4

Ava Vandever swept her three sets for the Patriots in the non-league match. Elyse Reyes and Lyndsey Allen won a doubles set. Providence is 2-6 on the season.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

