Cross Country

Laguna Blanca Girls Win Condor League Final

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | November 2, 2016 | 8:12 p.m.

The Laguna Blanca girls cross country team won the Condor League championship on Wednesday with the minimum five runners.

Junior Aura Carlson and freshman Priscilla Abrego capped off their stellar seasons by finishing tied for second in the race. Freshman Beau Glazier was fifth and junior Isabelle Davenport was edged out at the line to finish seventh. Junior Sonya Kotler had her best race of the season, vaulting up the rankings to deliver the Owls the slim score they needed for the win, said coach David Silverander.

Silverander said what makes the title special is it's first time in many years the Owls have been able to field a full girls team.

The Laguna boys team narrowly missed advancing to the postseason, finishing fourth out of six teams in the league. Junior Clay Rodgers (5th place) and Senior Henry Farrell (6th) will advance as individuals to join the girls team at CIF-Southern Section Prelims in Riverside on Nov. 12.

