Laguna Blanca Gives Cate a Scare Before Falling 33-20

Football

Laguna Blanca has suffered some one-sided football losses against Cate over the last few years.

On Friday afternoon, though, the Owls gave their rivals from Carpinteria all they could handle.

Cate needed two touchdowns in the last five minutes to escape with a 33-20 non-league win at Laguna Blanca.

The host Owls rallied from a 20-6 deficit and tied the score at 20-20 on a 5-yard run by Miles McGovern with 3:39 left in the third quarter.

Laguna Blanca’s defense played inspired. On Cate’s next possession, Jack Fry tackled Rams’ quarterback Jack Deardorff for a five-yard loss, leaving a fourth and 11. Cate tried a double-reverse pass play but it was broken up.

Cate’s defense, led by linebacker Patrick Armstrong, made plays to contain Laguna Blanca in the final quarter.

The Rams’ offense put together a nice drive and reclaimed the lead. But Laguna Blanca made it tough. Josh Baron and Kelvin Chen combined to sack Deardorff at the 20. The Rams then handed the ball to bullish running back Drew Anastasio and he scored the go-ahead touchdown on an 11-yard run. Khadim Pouye’s PAT made it 27-20 with 5:52 left in the game.

Cate’s defense stepped up in crunch time. Anastasio stopped Alex Furukawa for a 1-yard gain on third and four and Armstrong dropped quarterback Ty Trosky for a loss on fourth down.

Cate took over and Anastasio broke free for a 33-yard touchdown run to put the Rams up by two scores, 33-20 with 3:40 left.

Cate intercepted a pass on Laguna’s next possession to seal the win.

The Rams jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter on a 2-yard run by Luke Beckman and a 42-yard pass from Deardorff to 6-foot-5 receiver Jake Nelson.

Laguna Blanca stepped up its play and got back in the game on a 16-yard touchdown pass from Trosky to Javier Abrego. The PAT failed, leaving the score 14-6.

Deardorff scrambled and hurdled into the corner of the end zone to complete a 9-yard run for a touchdown, increasing the Rams’ lead to 20-6. The drive was aided by a penalty.

Playing with confidence, Laguna Blanca struck back before halftime. Furukawa ran down the line from his wide receiver position, took a handoff from Trosky and swept around right end for an electrifying 45-yard touchdown run, making it a 20-12 game.

The Owls held Cate on its first possession of the third quarter and the offense responded with a long drive. Trosky made a terrific play on fourth and four, rolling out and firing a pass to Anton Homenuik for a first down. Trosky then ran a quarterback draw for 20 yards to the Cate 1.

McGovern scored the touchdown and Trosky ran for the 2-point conversion to tie the score at 20-20.

The Owls were stopped by Cate in the fourth quarter and dropped their second straight game. They’re 3-2 on the season.

Cate is also 3-2.