Friday, April 6 , 2018, 1:27 pm | Mostly Cloudy 66º

 
 
 
 

Laguna Blanca’s Global Studies Event Celebrates Women, Empowerment and Leadership

Four notable women presented unique perspectives of women’s issues around the world during Laguna Blanca School’s annual Global Studies event on March 9.
Four notable women presented unique perspectives of women’s issues around the world during Laguna Blanca School’s annual Global Studies event on March 9. (Laguna Blanca School photo)
By Jennifer Zacharias for Laguna Blanca School | March 31, 2015 | 7:15 a.m.

In March, Laguna Blanca School hosted its annual Global Studies event, this year celebrating Women, Empowerment and Leadership in honor of the International Day of Women.

On Monday, March 9, the school held a free community symposium at the Lobero Theatre, featuring an inspiring performance by World Dance for Humanity, special presentations and a panel discussion.

World Dance for Humanity, who performed “Breaking the Chain,” an inspiring tribute as part of the worldwide protest against domestic violence, kicked off the event.

Following the performance, four notable women presented unique perspectives of women's issues around the world, and here at home. The special speakers included Janet Reineck, Ph.D., who started her World Dance class and community in 2010, offering local women a chance to experience the music and dance of other cultures while helping communities in need; Kum-Kum Bhavnani, Ph.D., a professor of sociology at UCSB where her specialties are Women and International Development, Cultural Studies and Feminist Studies; Michelle Madrid-Branch, author, speaker and global advocate for women and orphans, who has been referred to as a “worldwide voice on adoption”; and Carla Goldstein, J.D., who is the co-founder of the Omega Women’s Leadership Center, and also an attorney with 25 years of experience in public interest advocacy, and issues related to women’s rights, poverty, public health and social justice.

Laguna students Bea Tolan, class of 2016, and Joan Curran, class of 2017, provided beautiful poetry recitations at the symposium. Enjoy Bea's recitation of Maya Angelou's Phenomenal Woman by clicking here.

Laguna Blanca initiated the Global Studies program to educate its students about the challenges and responsibilities they face as global citizens. The free community event was graciously sponsored by The Mosher Foundation and Laguna Blanca School.

Laguna Blanca School is an Early K-12 co-educational, college preparatory day school. It guides students to greater heights by building upon its 80-year tradition of academic excellence with new and innovative teaching methods and programs. With the thriving experiential learning, LEGO, STEM, and global studies programs, competitive Condor League athletics and state-of-the-art athletic facilities, the school continues to broaden and enrich its students’ educational experience.

Click here for more information.

— Jennifer Zacharias is a publicist representing Laguna Blanca School.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 