Laguna Blanca Has Rough Girls Soccer Season Opener

Girls Soccer

Laguna Blanca's girls soccer team was overwhelmed by a strong Hueneme side, 7-1, in the Owls' season opener on Tuesday.

"They jumped on us early and scored two in the first 10 minutes of the game, adding a third before halftime," Laguna coach Kevin Shertzer said.

The Owls scored on a 35-yard free kick from Julia Guglielmo.

"After that, we put some pressure on their goal, but they counterattacked brilliantly and added three more goals," Shertzer said.

He added: "There is much to work on, but this game was great for us to see areas we need improvement and was instrumental for us to see where certain players fit."

