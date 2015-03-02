Laguna Blanca Hosting Free Lacrosse Face-Off Clinic with Duke’s Brendan Fowler

Laguna Blanca School will be hosting a free Lacrosse Face-Off Clinic with Duke’s Brendan Fowler, a two-time NCAA champion and MLL Charlotte Hounds midfielder, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 7.
This free clinic is open to the community of elementary to high school aged players wishing to become dominant face-off midfielders. Check-in begins at 9:30 a.m. at the Laguna Blanca athletic fields, and equipment requirements include full pads (helmet, shoulder pads, arm pads, gloves and stick), along with cleats and lacrosse shorts.
Face-offs have become the most important part of the boys lacrosse game, and a dominant face-off man can easily win games for his team! Fowler’s experience of winning the NCAA championship twice will take any lacrosse player’s game to the next level.
Face-Off Clinic Plan:
» Fundamentals and The “Plunger”/”Pinch-and-Pop”
» Auxiliary and counter moves
» Stalemate and ground strategy
» Wing control and controlling play
» Mental and game strategy
Coaching staff includes Fowler, Ethan Shapiro (UCSB and Laguna Blanca School), Nik Hodosy-Brander (Wheaton College and Laguna Blanca School), Eric Hansen (UC Irvine and Laguna Blanca School), Zakk Souza (Lees-McRae College/semi-pro player) and Ray Robitaille (Laguna Blanca School).
Click here to register for the Laguna Blanca Face-Off Clinic. For more information, please contact Nick Morello at [email protected].
— Sydney Gardner is a publicist representing Laguna Blanca School.