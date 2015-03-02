Laguna Blanca Hosting Free Lacrosse Face-Off Clinic with Duke’s Brendan Fowler

Click here to register for the Laguna Blanca Face-Off Clinic. For more information, please contact Nick Morello at [email protected] .

Face-offs have become the most important part of the boys lacrosse game, and a dominant face-off man can easily win games for his team! Fowler’s experience of winning the NCAA championship twice will take any lacrosse player’s game to the next level.

This free clinic is open to the community of elementary to high school aged players wishing to become dominant face-off midfielders. Check-in begins at 9:30 a.m. at the Laguna Blanca athletic fields, and equipment requirements include full pads (helmet, shoulder pads, arm pads, gloves and stick), along with cleats and lacrosse shorts.

Laguna Blanca School will be hosting a free Lacrosse Face-Off Clinic with Duke’s Brendan Fowler, a two-time NCAA champion and MLL Charlotte Hounds midfielder, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 7.

