Pixel Tracker

Friday, January 4 , 2019, 3:17 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Laguna Blanca Invites Community to January Open Houses

By Tara Broucqsault for Laguna Blanca School | January 4, 2019 | 12:42 p.m.

Laguna Blanca School invites local families to two upcoming open houses during which they can experience the vibrant academic life that draws its energy from the collaborative dynamic between faculty and students — the hallmarks of a Laguna Blanca education for 85 years.

Students and their families can check out the school's Grades 5-12 curriculum in action, 9:30 a.m.-noon Saturday, Jan.12, at the Hope Ranch campus, 4125 Paloma Drive.

Visitors can meet and ask questions of teachers, administrators, students and current parents; learn about Laguna’s co-curricular offerings; hear about college counseling, leadership opportunities, and athletics; and attend a Q&A with a student panel.

Families interested in Grades EK-4 can visit Laguna’s Montecito campus, 260 San Ysidro Road, 3:30-5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 15, to learn about its Lower School program while their children explore art, science, music, technology, and cooking hands-on.

Drop-ins are welcomed, registration appreciated. Register at lagunablanca.org/open.

Laguna Blanca School also encourages families to visit the campus and learn about the programs by taking a personal tour of the school with one of its admission officers. After seeing the school, visitors can become better acquainted with Laguna Blanca by scheduling a class visit day.

Tours are conducted throughout the week on both campuses. To make an appointment, contact the admissions office, 805-687-2461.

Laguna Blanca is a not-for-profit EK-12 co-educational, college preparatory day school. With its experiential learning; LEGO, STEM, and arts programs, competitive athletics with state-of-the-art facilities, the school offers a variety of ways in which students succeed.

Laguna Blanca School is committed to providing a quality education to outstanding students who for financial reasons would otherwise be unable to attend the school. Some $1.6 million in tuition assistance was awarded in the 2018/19 school year.

For more information, visit lagunablanca.org or call 805-687-2461.

— Tara Broucqsault for Laguna Blanca School.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 