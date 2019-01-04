Laguna Blanca Invites Community to January Open Houses

Laguna Blanca School invites local families to two upcoming open houses during which they can experience the vibrant academic life that draws its energy from the collaborative dynamic between faculty and students — the hallmarks of a Laguna Blanca education for 85 years.

Students and their families can check out the school's Grades 5-12 curriculum in action, 9:30 a.m.-noon Saturday, Jan.12, at the Hope Ranch campus, 4125 Paloma Drive.

Visitors can meet and ask questions of teachers, administrators, students and current parents; learn about Laguna’s co-curricular offerings; hear about college counseling, leadership opportunities, and athletics; and attend a Q&A with a student panel.

Families interested in Grades EK-4 can visit Laguna’s Montecito campus, 260 San Ysidro Road, 3:30-5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 15, to learn about its Lower School program while their children explore art, science, music, technology, and cooking hands-on.

Drop-ins are welcomed, registration appreciated. Register at lagunablanca.org/open.

Laguna Blanca School also encourages families to visit the campus and learn about the programs by taking a personal tour of the school with one of its admission officers. After seeing the school, visitors can become better acquainted with Laguna Blanca by scheduling a class visit day.

Tours are conducted throughout the week on both campuses. To make an appointment, contact the admissions office, 805-687-2461.

Laguna Blanca is a not-for-profit EK-12 co-educational, college preparatory day school. With its experiential learning; LEGO, STEM, and arts programs, competitive athletics with state-of-the-art facilities, the school offers a variety of ways in which students succeed.

Laguna Blanca School is committed to providing a quality education to outstanding students who for financial reasons would otherwise be unable to attend the school. Some $1.6 million in tuition assistance was awarded in the 2018/19 school year.

For more information, visit lagunablanca.org or call 805-687-2461.

— Tara Broucqsault for Laguna Blanca School.