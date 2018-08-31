Laguna Blanca is Victorious in 8-Man Football Opener

Football

Seniors Josh Baron and Ty Trosky broke off 65-yard touchdown runs, and six different players scored touchdowns for the Laguna Blanca 8-man football team in a 42-20 season-opening victory over Valley Christian Academy on Friday.

Trosky and Baron were part of Laguna's CIF football finalist team last season.

Trosky, the quarterback, also threw a 50-yard touchdown pass to Christian Branch.

The Owls' defense played a part in the win, with Andrew Tolles recovering a fumble for a score and Kyle Aitcheson forcing a fumble to set up a Brian McClintock 18-yard touchdown run that sealed the win.

Laguna Blanca is off until Sept. 14, when it plays Coast Union.

