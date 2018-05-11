Laguna Blanca Knocked Out of Playoffs By La Salle

Laguna Blanca boys volleyball's season ended Thursday night when the team fell to La Salle of Pasadena — 25-22, 25-23, 25-19.
The Owls were led by Andrew Tolles, who posted 10 kills, and Spencer Rycroft, who had nine kills. Finn Walker added five.
"We played hard but La Salle was an excellent defensive group," said coach Jon Roberts. He said his players can hold their heads high.
