Friday, June 29 , 2018, 7:15 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Girls Volleyball

Laguna Blanca KO’s La Reina in CIF State Volleyball Opener

Owls get a rematch with Woodcrest Christian in quarterfinals

Laguna Blanca setter Kelly Bickett handed out 55 assists in a four-set win over La Reina in a CIF State Tournament match.
Laguna Blanca setter Kelly Bickett handed out 55 assists in a four-set win over La Reina in a CIF State Tournament match. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk file photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | November 16, 2016 | 10:01 p.m.

Laguna Blanca put together a solid performance and knock off fourth-seeded La Reina in a Division 3 first-round game of the CIF State Girls Volleyball Tournament on Wednesday night in Thousand Oaks.

Sparked by the stellar setting of Kelly Bickett, the Owls rebounded from a first-set loss and won the match, 22-25 25-19, 25-23, 25-15. They now get a rematch with Woodcrest Christian in a quarterfinal match on Saturday in Riverside. Woodcrest Christian rallied for a five-set win at Laguna Blanca in the Southern Section Division 6 semifinals.

La Reina entered Wednesday's match as the Southern Section Division 5 runner-up. The Regents were worn down by Laguna Blanca's hot hitting and tremendous ball control.

Bickett dished out 55 assists and three hitters posted double-digit kills and hit over .300. Laurel Kujan led the way with 20 kills on a sizzling .543 hitting percentage. Caylin Zimmerman had 15 kills on a .304 average and Julia Fay delivered 12 kills on .423 hitting.

"It was a really quality win for us against a good team," Laguna coach Jason Donnelly said. "It was nice to see us respond from a tough week. Once we settled into the match we were able to take control for most of the night."

Assistant coach Kat Niksto raved about the performance of Bickett.

"Kelly did a great job running the offense, especially setting the middles (Julia and Laurel) who were both almost unstoppable," she said. "We once again got into a lot of long rallies, and our defense was solid against a couple very strong outside hitters. This was truly a team win that the girls earned through their hard work and determination."

Libero Sophia Fay's 29 digs led an impressive defensive effort by the Owls, who had five players post double-digit dig counts. Bickett picked up 21 digs, Kendall White 20, Maddy Nicolson 19 and Zimmerman 13.

The Owls improve to 26-2.

In other action, Santa Ynez lost in four sets at top-seeded Bakersfield Christian.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 