Dos Pueblos Boys Water Polo on CIF Division 1-2 Watch List

Dos Pueblos is on the CIF-Southern Section boys water polo watch list in Division 1-2.

The Chargers were the Division 3 runners-up last season and return top scorers Ethan Parrish and Sammy Arshadi.

At the end of the regular season, a committee and power rankings will determine the 10 teams that will compete in the Division 1 playoffs. The remaining teams will play in Division 2.

San Marcos and Santa Barbara are in Division 3 this season. Lompoc, a new Channel League member, is on the Division 7 watch list.

The girls volleyball watch list includes three area teams: Laguna Blanca in Division 5, Santa Ynez in Division 6 and Lompoc in Division 7.

BOYS WATER POLO WATCH LIST

DIVISION 1 & 2

Agoura, Aliso Niguel, Corona del Mar, Dana Hills, Dos Pueblos, Foothill, Harvard Westlake, Huntington Beach, La Serna

Laguna Beach, Loyola, Mater Dei, Mira Costa, Murrieta Valley, Newport Harbor, Oaks Christian, Orange Lutheran, Redlands East Valley, Santa Margarita, Woodbridge

DIVISION 3

Ayala, Costa Mesa, El Segundo, Los Osos, Northwood, Notre Dame/SO, Redondo Union, San Marcos, Santa Barbara, Servite

DIVISION 7

Baldwin Park, Cabrillo/LB, Cathedral, Godinez, Granite Hills, Heritage, Jordan, Jurupa Valley, La Quinta/W, Lompoc, Pacifica/O, Paloma Valley, Paramount, Sierra Vista, Tahquitz

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

DIVISION 5

Aquinas, Foothill Technology, Gabrielino, Hemet, Heritage Chrisitan, Laguna Blanca, Loma Linda, Academy Notre Dame/Riverside, Ontario Christian, Paloma Valley, St. Anthony

DIVISION 6

Beaumont, Buckley, Capistrano Valley Christian, Century, Colony, Duarte, Flintridge Prep, Gladstone, Grace Brethren, Highland, Katella, Malibu, Santa Ynez, The Archer School, Walnut, Yucca Valley

DIVISION 7

Anaheim, Canyon Springs, Don Lugo, Hawthorne, Hueneme, Indio, Lake Arrowhead Christian, Lompoc, Montebello, Nordhoff, Oxford Academy, San Dimas, San Gabriel, Uniter Christian Academy, Westminster

