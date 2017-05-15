Laguna Blanca Loses at Downey in CIF Division 4 Quarterfinals

Tennis

"Playing against a school with 4,200 students to make a team from was always going to be a challenge for the small private school, but the Owls held their own in many of the matchups," said Laguna coach Trevor Thorpe Kai Nakamura won 2-of-3 sets and Alex Furukawa and Victor Liu each added wins against the Downey No. 3 position. In doubles, Conor Scheinberg and Jason Barnick defeated the Downey No. 1 team in the first round (6-2) and finished 2-1 on the day. Kelvin Chen and Kevin Khodabandehlou added an impressive 6-4 victory over the No. 2 team in the final round of play (6-4). "While this is the end of the season for Laguna, it's only Part 1 for this team," Thorpe said. "The 12 players who traveled today will all be back next season, looking to improve upon this quarterfinal appearance. "I'm very proud of the way my guys battled today, even as we recognized we where playing the last round of our season." Thorpe added. "We took the final round 4-2 against a Downey team that really didn't have any weak points."

