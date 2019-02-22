Laguna Blanca Loses Tennis Opener to Orcutt Academy

Tennis

Juniors Kai Nakamura and Kevin Khodabandehlou won the only matches for Laguna Blanca in a 7-2 boys tennis loss to Orcutt Academy at Hancock College on Friday.

The dual match was played in a college format, with six singles matches and three doubles.

"Considering it was our first match of the season and we only learned of the match format a few minutes before play began, I’ve got to be happy about the way we played today," coach Trevor Thorpe said. "We’ve got a lot to work on, but the effort was there and despite only having had the chance to practice a few times, I can already see the team starting to come together."

Laguna Blanca opens Tri-Valley League play on Tuesday against the Thacher School in Ojai at 3:30pm.

