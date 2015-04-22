Laguna Blanca School Celebrates Earth Day

Students at Laguna Blanca Lower School in Montecito celebrated Earth Day on Wednesday, enjoying environmentally conscious and Earth-friendly interactive exhibits.

Children ate Solar S'mores, kicked around a giant Earth ball, colored pictures using recycled crayons and painted bug rocks, among other activities.

The students, who normally wear uniforms to school, were allowed to dress in Earth Day themes — blues, greens, browns, ocean and other planet-related attire.

"We celebrate Earth Day at Laguna Blanca Lower School because we feel it is important to teach our students to care for the environment," said Andy Surber, head of the Lower School. "We hope that our students will carry these values throughout their lives, and be lifelong stewards of the Earth."

Science teacher Clara Svedlund arranged the many activities at the Earth Day Festival, which was held on the official Earth Day and has emerged as one of the most popular events the school holds every year.

Students also learned about composting and sustainable gardening, while getting the opportunity to pet baby goats and a tortoise.

"We want our students to know that everyone, big and small, can make a difference in this world," Surber said. "There are little things that we can all do to have a positive impact. Having this day to provide activities focused on the environment while having a school-wide celebration makes the lessons engaging, impactful and fun."

Laguna Blanca Lower School in Montecito offers a pre-kindergarten through fourth-grade curriculum. The upper campus in Hope Ranch is comprised of fifth- through 12th-grade students.

— Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.