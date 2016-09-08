Laguna Blanca Mixes Line-Up, Gets Good Results

Tennis

Laguna Blanca tennis players didn't lose a game in the first round of play against Fillmore and rolled to a 14-4 non-league victory on Thursday.

Owls coach Rob Cowell switched his line-up after the first round and was pleased with the results.

In doubles, the freshman combo of Ava Morouse and Grace Fitzpatrick subbed in and beat Fillmore's No. 1 team, 6-1. The nw team of Lucy Cao and Helen Hang posted 7-5, 6-2 victories and Katherine Perez played with partner Sophia Bakaev and took a 6-1 win. Also winning a set was the duo of Natasha Heyer and Sophie Henderson, 6-0, at No. 1 doubles.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.