Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 7:47 pm | Partly Cloudy 56º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
CIF Polls

Laguna Blanca No. 1 in CIF Volleyball, Cate Top-Ranked in Tennis

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | Twittter: @NoozhawkSports | September 12, 2016 | 3:21 p.m.

Laguna Blanca, which beat Dos Pueblos for a tournament title and swept Santa Barbara High in a non-league match, is ranked No. 1 in Division 6 of the CIF-Southern Section girls volleyball rankings.

The Owls are a defending CIF-SS champion and state tournament finalist. They return from a week-long break on Saturday and play in Cate's four-team mixer with Oaks Christian, Pacifica Christian and the host Rams, ranked 8th in Division 8.

In girls tennis, Cate is the top-ranked team in Division 2 and Santa Ynez is No. 2. Carpinteria is 8th in Division 3.

CIF-SS GIRLS VOLLEYBALL RANKINGS

DIVISION 2

1 Orange Lutheran
2 Ventura
3 Notre Dame/SO
4 Millikan
5 El Dorado
6 Hart
7 St. Lucy's Priory
8 Louisville
9 Temecula Valley
10 Yucaipa

DIVISION 3

1 St. Joseph/Lakewood
2 Bishop Montgomery
3 Rosary
4 Sage Hill
5 Agoura
6 Glendora
7 Troy
8 Canyon/Anaheim
9 Ayala
10 Calabasas
Others: Brea Olinda, Buena, Yorba Linda

DIVISION 6

1 Laguna Blanca
2 Crossroads
3 Gabrielino
4 Santa Ynez
5 El Rancho
6 Hueneme
7 Burroughs/Ridgecrest
8 Beaumont
9 Hesperia
10 Brentwood
Others: Godinez, Bell Gardens

DIVISION 8

1 Gladstone
2 Grace Brethren
3 Pomona Catholic
4 Providence/Burbank
5 Mary Star of the Sea
6 Nordhoff
7 Foothill Tech
8 Cate
9 San Jacinto
10 Linfield Christian
Others: Grand Terrace, Savanna

GIRLS TENNIS

DIVISION 2

1 Cate
2 Santa Ynez
3 South Torrance
4 Poly/Riverside
5 Yucaipa
6 Redlands
7 Poly/Long Beach
8 Chadwick
9 Cerritos
10 Yorba Linda

Others: Beverly Hills

DIVISION 3

1 West Torrance
2 Temple City
3 Alhambra
4 Serrano
5 Walnut
6 Cypress
7 Redlands East Valley
8 Carpinteria
9 Brea Olinda
T10 Great Oak
T10 Monrovia
T10 Warren

Others: Poly/Pasadena

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 