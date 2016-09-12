Laguna Blanca No. 1 in CIF Volleyball, Cate Top-Ranked in Tennis

Laguna Blanca, which beat Dos Pueblos for a tournament title and swept Santa Barbara High in a non-league match, is ranked No. 1 in Division 6 of the CIF-Southern Section girls volleyball rankings.
The Owls are a defending CIF-SS champion and state tournament finalist. They return from a week-long break on Saturday and play in Cate's four-team mixer with Oaks Christian, Pacifica Christian and the host Rams, ranked 8th in Division 8.
In girls tennis, Cate is the top-ranked team in Division 2 and Santa Ynez is No. 2. Carpinteria is 8th in Division 3.
CIF-SS GIRLS VOLLEYBALL RANKINGS
DIVISION 2
1 Orange Lutheran
2 Ventura
3 Notre Dame/SO
4 Millikan
5 El Dorado
6 Hart
7 St. Lucy's Priory
8 Louisville
9 Temecula Valley
10 Yucaipa
DIVISION 3
1 St. Joseph/Lakewood
2 Bishop Montgomery
3 Rosary
4 Sage Hill
5 Agoura
6 Glendora
7 Troy
8 Canyon/Anaheim
9 Ayala
10 Calabasas
Others: Brea Olinda, Buena, Yorba Linda
DIVISION 6
1 Laguna Blanca
2 Crossroads
3 Gabrielino
4 Santa Ynez
5 El Rancho
6 Hueneme
7 Burroughs/Ridgecrest
8 Beaumont
9 Hesperia
10 Brentwood
Others: Godinez, Bell Gardens
DIVISION 8
1 Gladstone
2 Grace Brethren
3 Pomona Catholic
4 Providence/Burbank
5 Mary Star of the Sea
6 Nordhoff
7 Foothill Tech
8 Cate
9 San Jacinto
10 Linfield Christian
Others: Grand Terrace, Savanna
GIRLS TENNIS
DIVISION 2
1 Cate
2 Santa Ynez
3 South Torrance
4 Poly/Riverside
5 Yucaipa
6 Redlands
7 Poly/Long Beach
8 Chadwick
9 Cerritos
10 Yorba Linda
Others: Beverly Hills
DIVISION 3
1 West Torrance
2 Temple City
3 Alhambra
4 Serrano
5 Walnut
6 Cypress
7 Redlands East Valley
8 Carpinteria
9 Brea Olinda
T10 Great Oak
T10 Monrovia
T10 Warren
Others: Poly/Pasadena
