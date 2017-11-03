Laguna Blanca Offense Erupts in 84-30 CIF Playoff Romp

Football

Wells Fowler touched the ball three times and scored a touchdown on each carry, as Laguna Blanca's offense operated on all cylinders Friday in an 84-30 win over visiting Cornerstone Christian in a CIF-SS 8-Man Football Division 2 playoff game.

The victory advances the Owls (6-2) to a quarterfinal game at fourth-seeded Desert Christian Academy in Bermuda Dunes next Friday.

Laguna Blanca scored six unanswered touchdowns, three in the first half, to break the game open. It was the largest scoring output of the season for the Owls, who advanced to the quarterfinals for the second time under coach Shane Lopes.

Laguna Blanca got off to a great start. Ty Trosky scored on an 8-yard run and ran for the 2-point conversion for an 8-0 lead. The Owls then jumped on botched punt snap by Desert Christian and Javier Abrego scored on a 5-yard run to make it 16-0.

Fowler scored the third straight touchdown on a 37-yard run before Cornerstone Christian got on the scoreboard.

The Owls responded with three consecutive TDs to end the the first half and tacked on three more to start the second half.

