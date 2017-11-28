Laguna Blanca Offers Children’s Interactive Workshop

Laguna Blanca School invites local families to take an interactive, inside look into life at Laguna Blanca’s Lower School, 3:30-5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 30, at the Montecito Campus, 260 San Ysidro Road.



The Grades EK-4 Open House offers an introduction to the Laguna Blanca School community. Parents and children can visit classrooms and explore art, science, music, technology and cooking classes.

Laguna Blanca said the child-centric event offers visitors a chance to tour the school; meet and ask questions of teachers, administrators and current parents; and learn about the curriculum in each grade, while kids are engaged in learning activities.

Drop-ins are welcome but registration is appreciated at lagunablanca.org/open.

Laguna Blanca urges families to take a personal tour of the school with one of its admission officers. After that, visitors can take an opportunity to become even better acquainted with the school by scheduling a class visit day.

Tours are scheduled throughout the week on both campuses. Contact the admission office, 687-2461, to make an appointment.

Laguna Blanca reports it is committed to providing a quality education to outstanding students who for financial reasons would otherwise be unable to attend the school. More than $1 million in tuition assistance was awarded in 2017.

For more information, visit lagunablanca.org or call 687-2461.

— Tara Broucqsault for Laguna Blanca School.