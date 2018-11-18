Pixel Tracker

Laguna Blanca Offers Families an Inside Look at Its Lower School

By Tara Broucqsault for Laguna Blanca School | November 18, 2018 | 3:32 p.m.
Children’s interactive workshop at Laguna Blanca is Nov. 27.
Children’s interactive workshop at Laguna Blanca is Nov. 27. (Courtesy photo)

Laguna Blanca School will host a children’s interactive workshop offering a inside look into life at Laguna Blanca’s Lower School campus. Local children and their parents are invited to participate in the event, 3:30-5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 27, at the Montecito Campus, 260 San Ysidro Road.

As an introduction to the Laguna community, youngsters and parents can visit Lower School classrooms and explore art, science, music, technology and cooking.

The child-centric event offers an opportunity to tour the school, meet and ask questions of teachers, administrators and current parents, and learn about the curriculum in each grade while the chidren are engaged in learning activities.

Drop-ins are welcome, registration appreciated. Register at lagunablanca.org/open.

Laguna Blanca School also urges parents of prospective students to take a personal tour of the school with one of its admission officers. After the tour, they can take advantage of other opportunities to become better acquainted with Laguna Blanca, such as scheduling a class visit day.

Tours are scheduled throughout the week on both campuses. Contact the admissions office at 805-687-2461 to make an appointment.

Laguna Blanca School is committed to providing a quality education to outstanding students who for financial reasons would otherwise be unable to attend the school. Some $1.6 million in tuition assistance was awarded in 2018/19 school year.

Laguna Blanca is a not-for-profit EK-12 co-educational, college preparatory day school. For more information, visit lagunablanca.org or contact 805-687-2461.

— Tara Broucqsault for Laguna Blanca School.
 
 

 

