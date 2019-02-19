Laguna Blanca Outlasts Rio Mesa in Five Sets

Boys Volleyball

Three Laguna Blanca hitters went for double figures in kills, and setter Kyle Aitcheson had 50 assists in a five-set season-opening win at Rio Mesa. The scores were 25-23, 25-21, 20-25, 25-27, 15-13.

Finn Walker and Andrew Tolles each recorded double-doubles. Walkher had 15 kills and 15 digs to go with three aces; Tolles had 12 kills, a team-high 27 digs and three aces, and Sam Stegall had 14 kills.

Aitcheson served four aces and had 11 digs.

"We have great senior leadership by our three seniors (Sam, Andrew and Kyle) who are leading by example and helping pave the way for our younger players," assistant coach Kat Niksto said. "Finn, Andrew and Sam were solid offensively on the pins, and freshman Libero Jack Shiebler stepped up and made some solid serve receive passes at critical times."

Laguna Blanca hosts Cate on Thursday.