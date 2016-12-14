Laguna Blanca Outplays Cate in Back-and-Forth Game

Girls Soccer

The Laguna Blanca girls soccer team survived a tough non-league test from Cate School Wednesday afternoon, 3-2.

The Owls (3-3) got on the board first, with Aura Carlson heading a ball off the crossbar and punching her own ricochet into the net in the 11th minute.

Cate took the ball down the field and scored an equalizer soon after.

In the 35th minute, Laguna's Kelly Bickett found Alex Koke who tucked the ball into the net to give the Owls a 2-1 halftime lead.

"We created a number of opportunities throughout the half and put a tremendous amount of pressure on their goal," said Laguna Blanca coach Kevin Shertzer.

Five minutes into the second half Cate managed to tie the game up again. But Laguna Blanca responded instantly, with Sophia Fay assisting Koke on her second goal of the day.

