Laguna Blanca Pushed to Five Sets in Season-Opening Volleyball Win

Girls Volleyball

Laguna Blanca seniors Caylin Zimmerman and Laurel Kujan combined for 29 kills, and the Owls withstood a challenge from a solid Pasadena Poly team, winning in five sets in a season-opening girls volleyball match on Saturday. The scores were 25-22, 25-21, 19-25, 23-25, 15-6.

Zimmerman led the way with 16 kills and 26 digs, while Kujan (a USC commit for beach volleyball) had 13 kills and served six aces.

Sophia Fay was a standout on defense with 29 digs.

"Pasadena Poly has a good team and they challenged us today," Laguna assistant coach Kat Nitsto said. "It was a good experience for our team to struggle a bit in the middle of the match, but nice to see them pull through to close out with a strong win in the fifth set."

The Owls are back in action on Tuesday at home against Villanova.

