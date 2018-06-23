Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 3:14 pm | Overcast with Haze 67º

 
 
 
 
Laguna Blanca Pushed to Five Sets in Season-Opening Volleyball Win

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | August 26, 2017 | 6:06 p.m.

Laguna Blanca seniors Caylin Zimmerman and Laurel Kujan combined for 29 kills, and the Owls withstood a challenge from a solid Pasadena Poly team, winning in five sets in a season-opening girls volleyball match on Saturday. The scores were 25-22, 25-21, 19-25, 23-25, 15-6.

Zimmerman led the way with 16 kills and 26 digs, while Kujan (a USC commit for beach volleyball) had 13 kills and served six aces.

Sophia Fay was a standout on defense with 29 digs.

"Pasadena Poly has a good team and they challenged us today," Laguna assistant coach Kat Nitsto said. "It was a good experience for our team to struggle a bit in the middle of the match, but nice to see them pull through to close out with a strong win in the fifth set."

The Owls are back in action on Tuesday at home against Villanova.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

