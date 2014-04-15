Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 8:32 am | Partly Cloudy 53º

 
 
 
 

Laguna Blanca Spells Entertainment with ‘Putnam County Spelling Bee’

By Jennifer Zacharias for Laguna Blanca School | April 15, 2014 | 8:50 a.m.

Laguna Blanca School’s Theater Department is proud to present The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, a wild musical romp through the hearts and minds of pubescent wonders as they conquer the big bad bee!

As the empathetic, yet polished, Judge Ms. Peretti and her younger familiar counterpart, Olive, muse on the importance of spelling in their lives, the angered but enraptured Vice Principal Panch and multi-talented Marcy Park question its effect on theirs.



Featuring the adolescent transitions of Chip Tolentino, last year’s spelling champ, young social activist Logainne Schwarzandgrubeniere and socially resistant William Barfee, with the addition of the eccentric and far out Leaf Coneybear, the story centers on the rollercoaster of emotions in competition, friendships born, and confidences gained while growing up in the bee.

Using  improv, audience participation and a cast of Laguna’s finest, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee will bust your gut with laughter and break your hearts with song. Don’t make us spell it out for you, it will be a hilariously entertaining experience!

Cast of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Chip Tolentino — junior Connor Curran
Logainne Schwartzandgrubenniere — freshmen Holly Tobias and understudy Charlotte Thomas
Leaf Coneybear — sophomore Bea Tolan
William Barfeé — freshman Travis Smillie
Marcy Park — sophomore Maddie Sokolove
Olive Ostrovsky — sophomore Valeria Rodriguez
Rona Lisa Peretti — senior Allison Towbes
Vice Principal Douglas Panch — sophomores Pierce O’Donnell and understudy Chandler Aubrey
Mitch Mahoney — sophomore John Puzder
Schwartzy’s mothers — freshmen Joan Curran and Charlotte Thomas
Leaf’s mom — senior Demari Bral ’14
Plus teachers, students and audience volunteers galore!

Directed by Laguna Blanca’s Kate Bergstrom and assistant director Margaret Lazarovits. Musical direction by Ben Saunders, costume design by Rose Ary, poster design by Delphine Anaya and set assistance by Chris Johnson.

This performance will take place at 7 p.m. April 23-26 in Spaulding Auditorium and is open to the public. Preview night is April 23 and is donation only. Tickets are $5 for students and children, and $10 for adults on April 24-26. Please call 805.687.2461 x217 for tickets and further information.

— Jennifer Zacharias is a publicist representing Laguna Blanca School.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 