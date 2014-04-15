Laguna Blanca Spells Entertainment with ‘Putnam County Spelling Bee’

Laguna Blanca School’s Theater Department is proud to present The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, a wild musical romp through the hearts and minds of pubescent wonders as they conquer the big bad bee!

As the empathetic, yet polished, Judge Ms. Peretti and her younger familiar counterpart, Olive, muse on the importance of spelling in their lives, the angered but enraptured Vice Principal Panch and multi-talented Marcy Park question its effect on theirs.

Featuring the adolescent transitions of Chip Tolentino, last year’s spelling champ, young social activist Logainne Schwarzandgrubeniere and socially resistant William Barfee, with the addition of the eccentric and far out Leaf Coneybear, the story centers on the rollercoaster of emotions in competition, friendships born, and confidences gained while growing up in the bee.

Using improv, audience participation and a cast of Laguna’s finest, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee will bust your gut with laughter and break your hearts with song. Don’t make us spell it out for you, it will be a hilariously entertaining experience!

Cast of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Chip Tolentino — junior Connor Curran

Logainne Schwartzandgrubenniere — freshmen Holly Tobias and understudy Charlotte Thomas

Leaf Coneybear — sophomore Bea Tolan

William Barfeé — freshman Travis Smillie

Marcy Park — sophomore Maddie Sokolove

Olive Ostrovsky — sophomore Valeria Rodriguez

Rona Lisa Peretti — senior Allison Towbes

Vice Principal Douglas Panch — sophomores Pierce O’Donnell and understudy Chandler Aubrey

Mitch Mahoney — sophomore John Puzder

Schwartzy’s mothers — freshmen Joan Curran and Charlotte Thomas

Leaf’s mom — senior Demari Bral ’14

Plus teachers, students and audience volunteers galore!

Directed by Laguna Blanca’s Kate Bergstrom and assistant director Margaret Lazarovits. Musical direction by Ben Saunders, costume design by Rose Ary, poster design by Delphine Anaya and set assistance by Chris Johnson.

This performance will take place at 7 p.m. April 23-26 in Spaulding Auditorium and is open to the public. Preview night is April 23 and is donation only. Tickets are $5 for students and children, and $10 for adults on April 24-26. Please call 805.687.2461 x217 for tickets and further information.

— Jennifer Zacharias is a publicist representing Laguna Blanca School.