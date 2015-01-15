Laguna Blanca Quarterback Stephen McCaffery to Sign with Washington & Lee University

Laguna Blanca School is proud to announce that senior Stephen McCaffery will officially sign with Washington & Lee University at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 21 at Laguna Blanca in the multipurpose room of Merovick Gymnasium.

In attendance to acknowledge McCaffery’s acceptance to play football at the school will be Head of School Rob Hereford, Athletic Director Mike Biermann as well as coaches, family, teammates and friends.

“Although W & L does not offer athletic scholarships, they do recruit a limited number of players on to their teams,” said Shane Lopes, Laguna Blanca's head football coach and last year’s Santa Barbara All-County Football Coach of the Year. “Washington & Lee has shown interest in Stephen as a prospect since before he was admitted.”

McCaffery also received Presidio Sports’ All-City quarterback honors earlier this month at the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table luncheon.

“We are so proud of his accomplishments,” Lopes said. “Stephen is a tremendous athlete who has shown real dedication to his game.”

Before he heads off to W&L where his brother, Andrew (Laguna Blanca class of 2012), is a sophomore and his father, Dr. John McCaffery, is a graduate, he will participate in Laguna’s upcoming football passing clinics. The one-of-a-kind clinics for student athletes in grades 7 through 12 are open to the community and will take place on Laguna Blanca’s Hope Ranch campus from 1 to 5 p.m. Feb. 7 and April 11.

For more information about the clinics, contact Coach Lopes at [email protected].

— Jennifer Zacharias is a publicist representing Laguna Blanca School.