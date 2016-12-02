Laguna Blanca Rallies Behind Kelly Bickett’s Two Goals

Girls Soccer

Kelly Bickett found the net twice on Friday for Laguna Blanca girls soccer, as the Owls rallied past Santa Clarita Christian, 2-1.

Down 1-0 early in the match, Bickett curled a corner kick into the net for the equalizer. Alex Koke had a shot on goal near the end of the second half but the Santa Clarita Christian keeper made a nice save to keep the match tied.

25 minutes into the second half, Pisci Abrego picked up a loose ball and played a nice through pass to Bickett who calmly place the ball in the corner for the go ahead goal. The Owls defense held the rest of the way.

"It feels good not only to win, but to put the work in and feel deserved of the win against a quality opponent," said Laguna Blanca coach Kevin Shertzer. "Tonight we played with confidence and organization."

Laguna Blanca hosts Bishop Diego on Wednesday in a non-league matchup.

