Laguna Blanca Rallies for 3-2 Soccer Win Against Grace Brethren

Boys Soccer

Josh Baron's goal just before halftime provided a huge spark for the Laguna Blanca boys soccer team as it rallied for a 3-2 win over Grace Brethren in a Frontier League-opening match on Thursday.

Down 2-0, Baron's goal and a motivating halftime speech from coach Goffin Boyoko inspired the Owls in the second half.

"There was an immediate change in the atmosphere with the start of the second half," said Boyoko.

Fatta Koroma scored the tying goal and Owen Pryor delivered the game winner.

Boyoko praised the defense of right back Keenan Surber, who has worked his way into the starting lineup.