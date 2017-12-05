Laguna Blanca Rally Falls Short in Loss to Mission Prep

Girls Soccer

The Laguna Blanca girls soccer team fell 3-2 to Mission Prep on Tuesday in a non-league matchup in San Luis Obispo.

Mission Prep took a 2-0 lead into halftime after converting on both of their shots on goal.

The Owls offense got on the board 20 minutes into the second half as Tiffany Yabsley scored off her own throw-in that cleared back to her.

"She shot the ball from a difficult wide angle," Laguna Blanca head coach Kevin Shertzer said of Yabsley's impressive goal.

Mission Prep responded quickly to pad their two point lead, but the Owls were not quick to go down.

Kelly Bickett took a pass from Sophia Fay and split through two defenders before rifling the ball into the net to bring Laguna Blanca within one goal.

With twelve minutes remaining, the Owls weren't able to find the goal a third time.

"From top to bottom, we played really well tonight and although we lost, we are starting to see the team gel as a unit," explained Shertzer. "The things we are working on in practice are translating to game scenarios and I was really happy with our performance."

Shertzer praised the play of Kendall White and Aura Carlson on defense.

The Owls host St. Genevieve on Friday in their next game action.

