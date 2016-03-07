Saturday, June 30 , 2018, 12:07 am | A Few Clouds 60º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
CIF Polls

Laguna Blanca Ranked No. 2 in CIF Boys Volleyball

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | March 7, 2016 | 12:30 p.m.

Laguna Blanca's moved up  to No. 2 in the latest CIF-Southern Section Division 5 boys volleyball rankings.

The Owls (3-0), who were ranked third in the preseason poll, posted a big early-season win over St. Margaret's last week, knocking off the second-ranked team in Division 4 in four sets.

Santa Barbara High's boys volleyball team (1-1) is ranked 10th in Division 1.

Cabrillo of Lompoc is ranked in the top 10 in Division 5 softball and baseball polls. The Conquistadores softball team is fifth and the baseball team is seventh this week.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

DIVISION 1

1  Huntington Beach

2  Corona del Mar

3  Loyola

4  Mira Costa

5  Westlake

6  Newport Harbor

7  Tesoro

8  San Clemente

9  Beckman

T10 Santa Barbara

T10 Newbury Park

Others: Mater Dei, Edison, Palos Verdes, Redondo Union

DIVISION 5

1 Damien

2 Laguna Blanca

3 Santa Fe

4 Oakwood

5 Ontario Christian

6 El Rancho

7 Ganesha

8 La Serna

9 West Covina

10 Arrowhead Christian

Others: Calvary Murrieta

SOFTBALL

DIVISION 4

1  Torrance

2  Highland

3  Dos Pueblos

4  Ramona

5  Aquinas

6  El Segundo

7  Santa Monica

8  Apple Valley

9  Ocean View

10  Temescal Canyon

Others: North Torrance, Segerstrom

DIVISION 5

1 St Bonaventure

2 Garden Grove

3 Louisville

4 Cabrillo/Lompoc

5 Edgewood

6 Flintridge Sacred Heart

7 Silverado

8 San Dimas

9 Fillmore

10 Pomona Catholic

Others: St. Monica, La Reina

BASEBALL

DIVISION 5

1 Temple City

2 Woodcrest Christian

3 Monrovia

4 Hemet

5 Citrus Hill

6 Paraclete

7 Cabrillo/L

8 Village Christian

9 Cantwell Sacred Heart

10 Campbell Hall

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 