Laguna Blanca Ranked No. 2 in CIF Boys Volleyball

Laguna Blanca's moved up to No. 2 in the latest CIF-Southern Section Division 5 boys volleyball rankings.
The Owls (3-0), who were ranked third in the preseason poll, posted a big early-season win over St. Margaret's last week, knocking off the second-ranked team in Division 4 in four sets.
Santa Barbara High's boys volleyball team (1-1) is ranked 10th in Division 1.
Cabrillo of Lompoc is ranked in the top 10 in Division 5 softball and baseball polls. The Conquistadores softball team is fifth and the baseball team is seventh this week.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
DIVISION 1
1 Huntington Beach
2 Corona del Mar
3 Loyola
4 Mira Costa
5 Westlake
6 Newport Harbor
7 Tesoro
8 San Clemente
9 Beckman
T10 Santa Barbara
T10 Newbury Park
Others: Mater Dei, Edison, Palos Verdes, Redondo Union
DIVISION 5
1 Damien
2 Laguna Blanca
3 Santa Fe
4 Oakwood
5 Ontario Christian
6 El Rancho
7 Ganesha
8 La Serna
9 West Covina
10 Arrowhead Christian
Others: Calvary Murrieta
SOFTBALL
DIVISION 4
1 Torrance
2 Highland
3 Dos Pueblos
4 Ramona
5 Aquinas
6 El Segundo
7 Santa Monica
8 Apple Valley
9 Ocean View
10 Temescal Canyon
Others: North Torrance, Segerstrom
DIVISION 5
1 St Bonaventure
2 Garden Grove
3 Louisville
4 Cabrillo/Lompoc
5 Edgewood
6 Flintridge Sacred Heart
7 Silverado
8 San Dimas
9 Fillmore
10 Pomona Catholic
Others: St. Monica, La Reina
BASEBALL
DIVISION 5
1 Temple City
2 Woodcrest Christian
3 Monrovia
4 Hemet
5 Citrus Hill
6 Paraclete
7 Cabrillo/L
8 Village Christian
9 Cantwell Sacred Heart
10 Campbell Hall
